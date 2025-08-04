Comedian Josh Widdicombe brings new tour Not My Cup of Tea to Scarborough Spa

Josh Widdicombe is bringing his new stand-up show to Scarborough Spa

Josh Widdicombe – one of the UK’s best comedians – is back on tour with Not My Cup of Tea and heading to Scarborough.

By now he has almost certainly mastered the art of stand-up, either that or he has wasted the last 15 years of his life. Come along and decide for yourself. Expect it to be shorter and with lower production values than Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but funnier and with more references to tea.

Josh co-hosts the podcast Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett, which has somehow become so popular that they undertook a live arena tour in 2023 and released a book which topped the Sunday Times Bestseller Charts.

He’s co-hosted in more than 30 series of the multi-award-winning Channel 4 series The Last Leg, is a team captain on Sky Max’s Rob Beckett’s Smart TV and co-hosts Sky’s Hold The Front Page and he triumphed on last year’s BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special..

Josh has had multiple appearances on Hypothetical, QI, Live At The Apollo, A League Of Their Own, Have I Got News For You and Taskmaster to name a few, as well as performing onstage at the Royal Albert Hall for The Royal Variety Performance.

Josh also hosted the cult 90s podcast Quickly Kevin: Will He Score? which has gone on to sell out multiple live shows and had its final show at the London Palladium in May last year.

Josh’s first book, a childhood memoir, about growing up watching far too much TV in the 1990s was released for years ago. Watching Neighbours Twice a Day…How 90’s TV (Almost) Prepared Me For Life was a Sunday Times Bestseller.

His last stand-up tour Bit Much…culminated in a night at the London Palladium and is available on Sky and Now TV.

He is at Scarborough Spa on Friday October 3.

Tickets: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or call the box office on 01723 376774