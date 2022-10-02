Comedian Milton Jones comes to Scarborough Spa

Comedian Milton Jones will play Scarborough Spa later this year

Milton has added an extra 35 tour dates to his ongoing Milton: Impossible tour and arrives at Scarborough Spa on Tuesday November 11.

Complete with his unique style and eccentric shirts, Milton will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy, and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and headline on Dave’s One Night Stand.

This is a love story with a twist, or at least a really bad sprain. Is it all just gloriously daft nonsense, or is there a deeper meaning?

Milton Jones said: “We’ve all been through a lot recently, so why not go through a little bit more? Milton Impossible is a show about my career as a spy.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some people say that they really love it, others that can’t believe the sheer number of stupid jokes in it, and one old man in Bolton said ‘It’s just what we need at the moment.”

Milton’s last sell-out tour, Milton Jones Is Out There, was seen by more than 100,000 people with an entire leg of extra shows added to cater to demand, underlining his position as one of the UK and Ireland’s most popular comedians.

Milton has co-written and performed in 13 of his own radio series for BBC Radio 4 and in 2012 Another Case of Milton Jones won the Silver Sony Award for Best Comedy – he is currently writing hisf14th radio series.

Milton won the Perrier Best Newcomer Award, is the winner of two Sony Awards, a Writers Guild Award nominee and his radio show Very World of Milton Jones was nominated for a British Comedy Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milton has also released three hugely successful live DVDs - Milton Jones – The Universe Tour. Part One – Earth Milton Jones Live, The Lion Whisperer and On the Road.

Praise for Milton Jones:

“He’s fast, absurd and very Funny” - Radio Times

“No-one can touch Jones when he hits his stride” – The Guardian

Advertisement Hide Ad