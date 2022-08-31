Comedian Paul Smith includes Scarborough Spa date in Joker tour
Comedian Paul Smith is heading back out for his biggest tour yet.
By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:00 am
Hitting theatres across the UK, Ireland and Europe the tour, fittingly titled Joke’, will mix the Scouse comics trademark crowd banter with hilarious stories from his life.
Smith, who is best known for the many viral social media clips of his lightning quick audience interaction, said: “I can’t wait to get started. The shows keep getting better and better every year and this one is coming together perfectly”.
Paul brings his show to the Scarborough Spa Grand Hall on Saturday January 28.
Tickets: 01723 376774 or https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/events/all