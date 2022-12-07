Taking place on February 17 and 18, this outrageous parody of Saturday Night Fever explores a hilarious night at an 80s Yorkshire disco.

It will feature a buzzing night out on the town, following the cheesy DJ, a late-night kebab man and a taxi ride home, all while under the watchful gaze of the bouncers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Godber, playwright and founder of the company, said: “We are delighted to be taking Bouncers back to the heyday of disco and the 1980s.

Next February at Bridlington Spa you can expect an evening full of laughs and nostalgia with performances of 'Bouncers', a John Godber Company play.

Most Popular

“Looking back there was so much wrong with the decade but also so much to celebrate. This new production dances a balance between what was great and what is cringe-worthy now!”

This is the second time that the John Godber company have played at the Bridlington Spa, following on from their success with show “Ruby and the Vinyl” - a popular musical that visited Bridlington this Spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coronation Street’s Lamin Toura is featured in the show, alongside Yorkshire actors George Reid and Frazer Hammill. Newcomer Tom Whittaker will also be taking to the stage in this comedic and cringe-filled nostalgia trip.

This production has been developed in association with CAST in Doncaster, as part of their 10th birthday celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad