I first discovered Korn seeing their ‘Freak on a Leash’ video on Kerrang TV, transfixed by the nu-metal scatting that made the band leaders of the genre.

With the devastating axing of Kerrang TV this year, it felt like the rock scene of my youth was dying a death.

A surprise announcement that Korn were beginning their UK tour in Scarborough was news my teenage self could only have dreamed about. This was a sign that the scene of my youth was not only alive, but moshing with passion.

It appears I was not alone- I arrived to see thousands of die-hard fans queueing along Marine Drive to attend the sold-out show.

The band were as loud, intense and passionate as I had hoped, with frontman Jonathan Davis dazzling fans in his iconic sequin tracksuit.

Opening with ‘Rotting In Vain’, ‘Here To Stay’ and fan favourite ‘A.D.I.D.A.S.’, the band made the atmosphere magnetic, with incredible flashing staging and intricate instrumentals between songs.

A highlight for me was the band’s rendition of ‘Y’all Want A Single’, where Davis made 8,000 fans give him the middle finger and scream ‘f***k that!” along with the iconic chorus.

Other anthems on the night included ‘Blind’, ‘Come Undone’ and ‘Falling Away’, before an encore of ‘Divine’ and ‘Freak On A Leash’.

Davis told the sold-out crowd: “Can you believe it’s been seven years – seven years? Thank you for coming out and supporting us tonight and for the last 30 years!”

Seeing a band that has been around longer than I have been alive has its perks, and the entire band rocked out with an air of self-assured confidence which only comes with years of experience.

Even a downpour of rain couldn’t stop the electricity of the performance, with the crowd head-banging and opening up the pit while getting unceremoniously drenched by the typical Yorkshire weather.

Opening the night were Liverpool’s Loathe and London electro-rockers Wargasm – fronted by Sam Matlock and Milkie Way.

Korn plays their second Yorkshire show tonight (August 9) when they headline The Piece Hall, Halifax, before heading to Gunnersbury Park on Sunday (August 11).

Check out the photos below!

1 . Korn's sold-out Scarborough show Jonathan Davis in his iconic Adidas tracksuit. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

2 . Korn's sold-out Scarborough show The sold-out show had 8,000 fans packed into the open-air venue. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

3 . Korn's sold-out Scarborough show Davis' incredible and easily recognisable voice rang out across the venue. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor/ Sharon Latham Photo Sales

4 . Korn's sold-out Scarborough show 30 years on, the band sounds as big, angry and loud as they did in the 90s. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales