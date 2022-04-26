Contemporary band My Iris Trish Clowes play Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday May 5

My Iris Trish Clowes are an intense and thrilling band at the front rank of the contemporary UK jazz scene

Much praised for her imaginative approach to improvisation and composition, saxophonist Trish Clowes provides her bandmates Ross Stanley, piano/Hammond organ, Chris Montague, guitar, and James Maddren, drums, with a unique platform for individual expression, delivering driving grooves and lingering melodic lines.

Her last album received rave reviews: “A high intensity, mercurial workout provides further evidence that Clowes is an improviser to be reckoned with” Downbeat. “Brilliant” Gilles Peterson. “…a beguiling Clowes solo that Lester Young or Ben Webster would have been proud of…Strong compositions brilliantly interpreted” All About Jazz.

This should be a standout gig that will linger in the memory.

Doors open at 7.45pm. Music starts at 8.15pm.