Coronation Celebration to include performance from special guests at Bridlington station

The Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership (YCCRP) will hold a special Coronation Celebration at Bridlington Station.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:36 BST

The Driffield ukulele band are special guests at the event and will delight visitors by performing two sets on the day.

The ukulele band have also been asked to write an original song promoting train travel on the Hull to Scarborough railway.

The band have created four different songs for the YCCRP, which they will also be performing at the event.

The Coronation Celebration event is to take place on Monday May 8, from 10am-12pm.
    The YCCRP will need the audience to help choose the best song on the day.

    A selection of students from Hymers College will also be attending the event, and have been tasked with creating a bespoke promotional video based on the winning song.

    An assortment of tea, coffee, soft drinks and sweet treats will be on offer for guests, train passengers and visitors to the station.

    The Coronation Celebration event is due to take place on Monday, May 8 from 10am – 12pm at the Bridlington station concourse.

    Related topics:BridlingtonHullScarborough