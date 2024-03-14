'Could it be Magic': The UK’s Number 1 tribute to Take That set to perform at Bridlington Spa
As Take That celebrate over 30 years as the UK's number one boy band, the band marks more than a decade together as their most popular and recognised tribute act.
The show will feature hit after hit- from classic 90s hits through to the band’s most recent triumphs. Songs include Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days, Rule The World and more.
A spokesperson said: “With acclaimed vocal performances, stunning replica costumes and iconic dance routines, The Take That Experience recreates the magic of Take That live on stage with their ‘Greatest Hits Tour’.
"The show also features the one and only "Robbie Williams" who brings alive songs such as Angels, Rock DJ and Candy to an already explosive show!”
Visit: https://www.bridspa.com/ or call 01262 678258 to buy tickets or for more information.