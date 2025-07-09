The UK Proms in the Park tour 2025 is set to arrive for two nights at Whitby Abbey, including The UK Dance Anthems Orchestra and The UK Proms Orchestra on July 11 and 12.

The Dance Anthems Orchestra will perform on the Friday night at the dramatic clifftop setting, featuring Radio 1's Rave Up DJ Arielle Free.

On Saturday, Whitby will provide the perfect backdrop for a magical night of music under the stars as the acclaimed UK Proms Orchestra and a host of special guests take the audience on a journey through some of the most loved classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a rapturous finale featuring all the classics from the Last Night of the Proms.

TV personality Rob Rinder – who will also be attending the town later this year for Whitby Lit Fest – will host the evening with full pomp and ceremony.

Whitby Abbey is set to host UK Proms in the Park weekend where you can see, inset, Emma Hatton (top) and Arielle.

The event in Whitby is part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic and stunning locations including Attingham Park, Harewood House, Plas Newydd House, Carlisle Castle, Pendennis Castle, The Brocas Eton, Bolsover Castle.

Each location will see a Friday night symphonic Dance Anthems event with top dance tracks played by a live orchestra, followed by the classic Proms in the Park.

UK Proms Director and co-founder Justin Klekot said: “It will be a magical evening at Whitby Abbey, listening to some of the UK’s most talented classical musicians performing as the sun sets on a summer’s evening.”

UK Proms Director and co-founder Peter Metcalfe said: “We wanted to provide people across Yorkshire a Last Night of The Prom experience on their doorstep.

"Whitby Abbey is the perfect venue, and this year with Arielle Free and host Rob Rinder, it promises to be bigger and better than ever.”

Gates open on Friday night at 5.30pm with Arielle Free at 7pm, The Dance Anthems Orchestra commences at 7.30pm with a short interval featuring DJ Cheadle.

This will be followed by the classic Last Night of the Proms concert on the Saturday evening – gates open at 5.30pm followed by support act The Siglo Section at 6pm, performing a range of Postmodern Jukebox-style tunes, introducing Emma Hatton.

The UK Proms Orchestra will perform at 7.30pm.

UK Proms Artistic Director and co-founder, Holly Teague commented: “We are so excited to be joined by such talented presenters and artists and to be able to bring these talents to Whitby Abbey.

"We are looking forward to taking our fabulous orchestra on tour, lead by conductors David Danford and Joe Davies.”

There will be three bars and street food will be on offer from the award-winning Digbeth Dining Club.

Tickets for both nights are available at https://www.ukproms.com/ where you can also find further information on the evening and other tour dates.