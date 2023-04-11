Countdown to Sci-fi Scarborough at the Spa

Sci-fi Scarborough will be held at the Spa over the weekend of April 22 and 23

Utilising nine areas, the events covers fandom, guest stars signing autographs and taking part in panel talks, gaming, interactive props, publishers, cosplayers, comic books artists, authors, traders, top-line creators, live Twitch streamers, Geek Pub Quiz, cosplay competition, Droidbuilders UK and a 15-strong Dalek invasion.

Confirmed guests are….

Colin Baker – The 6th Doctor Who

Nicola Bryant – Peri Brown - Dr Who

John Leeson – The Voice of K-9 – Dr Who

Terry Molloy – Davros – Dr Who

Dermot Crowley – General Madine – Return of the Jedi

David Cheung – West 2 – Star Wars: Andor

Craig Dowsett – Winnie the Pooh, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Natasha Tosini – Lara, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Maria Taylor – Maria, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Amber Doig-Thorne – Alice, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Nikolai Leon - Christopher Robin – Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey .

Attractions and exhibitors featurEnterprise –D bridge Set for photo OPS on the Grand Hall stage, Leeds/Bradford Starfleet, Kendras World of LEGO, Droidbuilders UK, C3-PO, Sons of Skaro, Davros Skaro, Outer Rim Props, Cyberking, Arkansas Magraws World of West, Vintage Star Wars display, Scarborough Anime & Manga Society, Krashlabs Minecraft, Midlands Body Paint Project, G Hughes costume display, Movie Mania, North Yorkshire Props Dept, NorthWest custom 3D, Joypad Retro Gaming, Johnny 5 replica, Lilly The Red Tail Boa Reptile Rescue, North Yorkshire Props Dept, Mashashy gaming & streaming plus hosting the Ocean Room stage & Twitch streamers;

Cosplay competition hosted by Luna Moon, Steampunk railway, Scarborough TEC Game Developers and SFX make-up, Coventry Uni cyber security team, table-top gaming arena with Scarborough Game Society;

Geek Pub Quiz, Auburn Phantom Sci-Fi DJ, free outdoor bouncy castles, kids fun at Black Widows Hideout, Huge charity raffle and costuming groups North East Legion UK, Brit-Cit Judges, Sentinel Squad UK and Scarborough Garrison.

Co-organiser Steve Dickinson “Sci-fi Scarborough is back for the 10th edition, where we belong at the Spa, with something for everyone, guests and content lovingly arranged and organised for the people who love sc-fi by the guys who love to bring you Sci-fi Scarborough.

"As well as the usual amazing content we have enhanced the Ocean Room into a cool arcade with retro gaming, Minecraft and a host of Twitch streamers live onstage, it’s going to be buzzing up there. Then there’s the matter of the 15 Daleks that are invading.”

Tickets can be purchased with no booking fees or online at www.scifiscarborough.co.uk

Adult: day £17.50; weekend £30

Student: day £10; weekend £20. Requires a valid Student ID on the day.

Children: five to15 day £5; weekend £10

