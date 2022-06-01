Cult poet JB Barrington heads to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Cult performance poet JB Barrington brings his latest show Showing Poetential to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Salford-born award-winning performance poet is renowned for his searing and satirical poetry, snarling delivery of strong sentiments and sharp rhymes.

His funny, endearing and nostalgic poetry has made him one of the most powerful performers on the UK scene.

Showing Poetential delivers a rollercoaster of emotions with a brilliant and imaginative display of poetic writing covering social issues, economics, class and loss.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrington's unique, gritty style has won him several high-profile fans, including the bands Sleaford Mods and Reverend and The Makers who he has supported extensively on tour.

Suggs from Madness was so impressed by Barrington's book Woodchip Anaglypta and Nicotined Artex Ceilings he took a copy on stage with him at Kendal Calling 2016 during the sell-out Madness Saturday night headline show and read out one of the poems.

Showing Poetential can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Friday 17 June at 7.45pm.