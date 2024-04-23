Curtain up on Scarborough Theatre Company in Kinky Boots at the Spa
Get ready to kick up your heels and indulge in a night of dazzling, song-filled entertainment.
Following its phenomenal success on Broadway and the West End, Kinky Boots is set to take Scarborough by storm with its irresistible blend of heart-warming storytelling, exuberant choreography, and unforgettable music.
Based on a true story and featuring music by Grammy and Tony Award-winning pop star Cyndi Lauper, the high-energy production promises to uplift spirits and leave audiences cheering for more.
With a creative team of theatre professionals, including choreographer Kirsty Sparks – most recently from Berwick Kaler’s recent York pantomimes – and director Alex Weatherhill, the cast of local performers were seen in The Addams Family, Betty Blue Eyes and Elf.
They are raring to raise the curtain on their rendition of Kinky Boots.
“It’s a celebration of acceptance, individuality, and the power of embracing one’s true self.” said Alex, who is in Japan on an international tour of the musical Chicago.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the team who have brought this joyous show to life with me,” he said.
Expect an evening filled with laughter, tears, and toe-tapping tunes following the journey of Charlie Price and the fabulous Lola, as they team up to save a struggling shoe factory and discover the true meaning of friendship and acceptance along the way.
Songs include RaiseYou U, Lola, Soul of a Man, What a Woman Wants and Hold Me in Your Heart.
Do not forget to catch the pre-show entertainment which starts half an hour before curtain up.
Show: Scarborough Theatre Company presents Kinky Boots at Scarborough Spa from Thursday April 25 to Sunday April 28.
Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm plus a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm and a one-off performance on the Sunday at 2.30pm.
Tickets are available via www.scbo.co.uk or on the door.
Prices start at £12.