Curtain up on Scarborough Theatre Company in Kinky Boots at the Spa

George Wakely plays Lola in Scarborough Theatre Company's production of Kinky Boots

Get ready to kick up your heels and indulge in a night of dazzling, song-filled entertainment.

Following its phenomenal success on Broadway and the West End, Kinky Boots is set to take Scarborough by storm with its irresistible blend of heart-warming storytelling, exuberant choreography, and unforgettable music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on a true story and featuring music by Grammy and Tony Award-winning pop star Cyndi Lauper, the high-energy production promises to uplift spirits and leave audiences cheering for more.

Most Popular

With a creative team of theatre professionals, including choreographer Kirsty Sparks – most recently from Berwick Kaler’s recent York pantomimes – and director Alex Weatherhill, the cast of local performers were seen in The Addams Family, Betty Blue Eyes and Elf.

They are raring to raise the curtain on their rendition of Kinky Boots.

“It’s a celebration of acceptance, individuality, and the power of embracing one’s true self.” said Alex, who is in Japan on an international tour of the musical Chicago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t be prouder of the team who have brought this joyous show to life with me,” he said.

Expect an evening filled with laughter, tears, and toe-tapping tunes following the journey of Charlie Price and the fabulous Lola, as they team up to save a struggling shoe factory and discover the true meaning of friendship and acceptance along the way.

Songs include RaiseYou U, Lola, Soul of a Man, What a Woman Wants and Hold Me in Your Heart.

Do not forget to catch the pre-show entertainment which starts half an hour before curtain up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Show: Scarborough Theatre Company presents Kinky Boots at Scarborough Spa from Thursday April 25 to Sunday April 28.

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm plus a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm and a one-off performance on the Sunday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available via www.scbo.co.uk or on the door.