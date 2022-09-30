Dance and new tunes combine in the album heading for Scarborough's Stephen Joseph

Leading centre for dance performance, touring and creation The Place presents the album, an energetic dance show

Leading centre for dance performance, touring and creation The Place presents the album, an energetic dance show bringing together the hype of underground music with the thrill of contemporary dance, at the theatre on Thursday October 13.

Created by dance company SAY – Sarah Golding and The Place Work Place Artist Yukiko Masui – the album is a fusion of music, personal stories and dance, featuring fast-paced and slick dance routines to original music tracks from a range of artists.

Show the album features fast-paced and slick dance routines to music tracks from artists including UK beatbox champion MC Zani; the unapologetic and raw Juliana Yazbeck; stunning spoken-word artist Holly Williams and South Africa’s hottest new duo Tina Redmxn & L Tune ‘Chillin’.

This is where music gigs and dance collide, leaving you feeling hyped-up and inspired.

Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui say: "We’re really excited to be coming to the Steohen Joseph for the first time and to meet new audiences in Scarborough.

“This project has been cooking since 2019 and we can't wait to show our audiences the top quality bangers on our playlist and introduce people to local music talent. We promise you'll be grooving in or out of your seat."

The Place says: “We’re delighted to be bringing Sarah and Yukiko’s the album to audiences across the UK this autumn. Our new Producing and Touring team supports artists to make and tour the very best dance performances to the widest audiences. the album is a great example of a touring show that reaches new audiences to expand their understanding of what dance can be.”

