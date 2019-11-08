Dates for Hatton Productions annual A Christmas Carousel at Scarborough YMCA

The annual show is on at Scarborough YMCA

The show is an eclectic mix of dance, song and musical theatre all based on the Most Wonderful Time Of The Year featuring excerpts from Christmas musicals and seasonal songs.

This year’s production will have something for all the family from Hattons trademark Toy Soldiers to dancing reindeers; from traditional carols to upbeat festive favourites, a snow waltz and a visit from a mischievous Elf on the Shelf or two.

This year the company welcomes back the vocal talents of Janna Leith and Joel Igno.

Janna Leith originally trained as a classical soprano and has sung professionally across the country and in Ireland where she sang with the National Chamber Choir of Ireland.

Janna is an experienced performer in opera, classical, pop and musical theatre and has continued her training with Kim Chandler, who has trained the likes of Jess Glynne and Paloma Faith.

“We can’t wait for her to belt out the Christmas classics that are sure to get you all into the festive spirit,” said principal Julie Hatton.

Joel Igno is an outstanding vocalist based in North Yorkshire. He has worked all over the world performing on cruise ships and on the UK cabaret circuit.

“Joel is one of those vocalists that take you by surprise with his powerful vocal ability. In 2018 he made his A Christmas Carouse debut and brought the house down with his renditions of O Holy Night and Believe,” she said.

Joining Janna and Joel again this year is Scarborough’s finest drag act Krystal. Krystal headlined at the Funny Girls in Blackpool and is now in demand in the local area, producing her own show twice a year.

The production also features the Julie Hatton dancers, who are in high demand for local events, parties and performances.

The cast in this year’s’ A Christmas Carousel’ has an impressive amount of experience and training behind them, which under the direction of Julie Hatton promises to be excellent entertainment.

Each performance also features a guest Scarborough community choir. This year they are choirs Barrowcliff School, Hatton School of Performing Arts and Hertford Vale CE School.

A Christmas Carousel is at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, on Saturday November 16 at 2pm and 7.30pm and Sunday November 17 at 2pm.