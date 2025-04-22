Details of Sci-fi Scarborough at the Spa this weekend - April 26 and 27

Sci-fi Scarborough is on at the Spa this weekend

Sci-Fi Scarborough once again invites you all to geek beside the seaside at the Spa this weekend – Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27.

The unconventional convention returns for the 11th consecutive year in the quirky quarter mile that is the beautiful Victorian Scarborough Spa.

A large venue with more than enough room for everyone to wander freely, great for families and those with disabilities, with easy access throughout.

Utilising 10 very different areas, all aspects of fandom are covered.

It ranges from guest stars to gaming, props to publishers, cosplayers to comic books, artists to authors and traders to top-line creators.

There is also a Geek Pub Quiz, cosplay competition, a huge Star Wars room of props and sets for photo ops, plus Cosplay guests/talks Minecraft & Fortnite from Krashlabs in the Ocean Room.

There will be six amazing professional costuming groups in attendance both days, a whole room of tabletop gaming from Scarborough Games Society, Dalek Earth Force will be terrorising absolutely everyone, Droid Builders UK will bring the Astromechs and much more to the event, as will the Bodypaint Project team, who will be in full force with legendary artist Nick Wolfe in attendance.

Sci-fi Scarborough brings everything you love about the world of sci-fi and fantasy.

This year’s guests include:

Katy Manning – Jo Grant companion to Jon Pertwee’s Dr Who

John Levene – Sergeant Benton – Dr Who

Carole Ann Ford – Susan Foreman – Dr Who

Caroline Munro – Naomi – For Your Eyes Only – Hammer Horror and the host of The Cellar Club on Talking Pictures TV

Brian Wheeler – Jawa/ Ewok – Return of the Jedi

Clem So – Star Wars – Dr Who – Guardians of the Galaxy – Bond: Spectre and No Time To Die.

Organiser Steve Dickinson said: “Katy is most famous for the loyal companion Jo Grant and appeared in three seasons of the third Doctor era. What fan can forget the image of the Doctor driving away in his classic car Bessie after wishing his best friend goodbye.”