Disney's Little Mermaid musical opens at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre in time for Easter - how to meet its stars Ariel and Sebastian

YMCA Productions are bringing Disney magic to Scarborough this Easter with its full production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

The production promises to be a high-octane powerhouse featuring musical favourites Part of Your World and Under the Sea.

Also included in the score are heart-warmers Kiss the Girl and One Step Closer.

Join mermaid Ariel on her journey as she longs to become part of the human world with her trusty Flounder and Sebastian by her side.

Gasp as the wicked sea witch Ursula shows her true evil aided by her slippery eels.

Perch on the edge of your seat as Ariel meets her prince.

You can meet Ariel and Sebastian on stage in their under the sea world after the show.

Meet and greets also come with a signed programme and digital photograph with your chosen character.

“This promises to be a magical experience and can round off your theatre visit perfectly.” said director. Katie Doubtfire.

“The entire cast, crew and production team have worked tirelessly over the last few months to bring this feel good, family musical to life,” she said.

“They have worked to ensure we bring that Disney sparkle to the YMCA Theatre stage this Easter.

“We have an extraordinarily talented cast full to the brim with local talent, a chance to meet Ariel and Sebastian on stage after the show and toe tapping tunes and dances.

“You will be humming and grooving to for weeks to come. You really don’t want to miss out on this under the sea extravaganza.”

Catch Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, between Tuesday April 19 and Saturday April 23, daily at 2pm.

There are evening performances at 7pm on Thursday April 21, Friday April 22 and Saturday April 23.