Doctor Who's voice of K9 and a star of Andor on Disney+ added to guests at Sci-fi Scarborough

John Leeson, the voice of Doctor Who's K9, heads to Sci-fi Scarborough at the Spa in April

They join Craig David Dowsett, Natasha Tosini, Dermot Crowley and Nicola Bryant who are also heading to the event which takes place at Scarborough Spa on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23.

John Leeson, voiced K9 from 1977 to 1979 and then from 1980 to 2010 on Doctor Who, K9 and Company,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also appeared on screen as Dugeen in the season 16 television story The Power of Kroll, and as Anthony in the Reeltime Pictures spin-off video Downtime.

Leeson's other credits include appearances in Blake's 7, Sorry!, 'Allo 'Allo, and Bungle in the children's television series Rainbow.

Most Popular

He is now most likely to be heard as continuity announcer on Channel 4.

Actor, stuntman and martial artist David Cheung stars in the new Andor Star Wars series airing on Disney+.

Andor is a prequel to the Star Wars spin-off Rogue One and gained high ratings after making its debut last year.

David plays West 2, a member of the Pre-Mor Enforcement or corporate tactical force (West Team), who is sent on a mission to Ferrix in Tac pods to track down Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). He acts alongside Alex Ferns and Kyle Soller in episodes 2 and 3 of the series.

His talent has landed him roles acting alongside Johnny Depp, Paul Bettany and Taylor Lautner, with film credits including Batgirl, Gangs Of London 2, Tom Hardy’s Havoc, Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, Skyfall, Final Fantasy XV, Black Widow, Avengers - Age of Ultron, Dr Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Disney+ show Willow and Netflix show The Bubble.

Performing his own stunts, he is a member of the British Stunt Register, qualifying in six disciplines, including rally racing, PADI diver master, SPA rock climbing instructor and a black belt in martial arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming Disney’s prioritisation of diversity, with an increased number of diverse actors in prominent roles on the platform, David says: “The industry has changed, it’s encouraging that more movies and TV shows are giving ethnic minorities better parts rather than favouring stereotypical roles.”

David has also worked alongside Rowan Atkinson in the Mr Bean Snickers Kung Fu commercial – a social media sensation clocking up millions of views.

David was also the face of Gillette Asia Blue for three years running and was the ‘Chinese James Bond’ in Guy Ritchie’s Ted Baker Selfridges fashion campaign.

Organiser of Sci-fi Scarborough Steve Dickinson said: “We now have two guests from the worlds of Doctor Who and Star Wars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad