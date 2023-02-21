Donny Osmond brings Las Vegas show to Leeds First Direct Arena - this is when tickets go on sale

Legendary music star Donny Osmond has announced his first UK tour in six years

Throughout a six-decades long career, Donny Osmond has earned 33 gold records, selling more than 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend.

He has had three UK number ones, nine UK top 10s, 13 UK top 40s and spent 333 weeks in the UK charts.

Osmond made history by celebrating six decades in show business with the release of his album, One Night Only: a live album accompanied by a DVD of his sold-out UK tour in 2017.

This year’s tour marks 50 years since Donny and his brothers first performed in the UK. Following Donny's solo success with Puppy Love – it stayed at No.1 for five weeks – their arrival provoked scenes of hysteria not seen since The Beatles the previous decade.

After their first flight into Heathrow, Donny and his brothers were banned from further landings there when part of a balcony collapsed beneath the sheer number of fans who had shown up in a bid to get a glimpse of Donny.

Gatwick wouldn't have them either, so Donny and his brothers had to fly to Scotland and take a train to London.

The reaction to Donny and his brothers - that hysteria - was always greatest in the UK. And that is why Donny has always loved touring here.

Donny said: “Performing in the UK has always felt like coming home and I'm thrilled to be returning for a tour at the end of this year.

"I'm bringing the whole cast from my new Las Vegas production that highlights six decades of entertaining. I can hardly wait to revisit those Osmondmania memories with everyone. The only difference is, they're going to let me land at Heathrow this time.”

Donny has notably entertained a vast array of audiences with his varied career choices. He has starred on Broadway as Gaston in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast; hosted two television series on British network television; and performed at the Concert for Diana, seen worldwide by more than two billion viewers.

The critically acclaimed song Captain Li Shang’s I’ll Make a Man Out of You from the Disney film Mulan was sung by Donny. The song and Donny’s singing of it received accolades from around the globe and ranks as one of the most popular and enduring Disney tunes of all time.

Donny stunned audiences across America when it was revealed that he was the first entertainer on the hit musical competition show The Masked Singer.

One of Donny’s most notable appearances was his starring role as Joseph in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Donny returned to live theatre in the Pantoland at the Palladium playing the Wizard of Pantoland.

He plays Leeds Direct Arena on Sunday December 10.