Driffield singer Andy Stones to perform at Yorkshire whisky distillery's music night at Hunmanby Industrial Estate

Driffield singer, songwriter and guitarist Andy Stones

Writing and playing on and off for 20 years, he's picked up varied influences along the way from people such as Paul Simon, John Martyn and Clive Gregson, but his style is very much his own.

He'll be playing a mix of covers and his own writing.

"We can’t wait to be singing along again," said Spirit of Yorkshire marketing director Jenni Ashwood.

Spirit of Yorkshire co-founders Tom Mellor and David Thompson share a love of live music and designed the Pot Still Coffee Shop to accommodate a live band without overpowering the room.

Seating just 40, the Pot Still Coffee Shop at the Spirit of Yorkshire, Hunmanby Industrial Estate, is a small, intimate venue that attracts lovers of live music and good food.

Forthcoming events at the Pot Still Coffee Shop at The Spirit of Yorkshire include more Distillery Sessions and the annual distillery open day on July 29.

Tours of the Distillery, home to Yorkshire's first single malt whisky, Filey Bay, are available seven days a week. Home-made refreshments are served in the Pot Still Coffee Shop that overlooks the stills from 9.30am to 4pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sundays.

Tickets for Andy Stones cost £15 without food or £25 with a set menu created by the Pot Still Coffee Shop team.