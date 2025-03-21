This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get the inside track(s) ahead of Dua Lipa’s upcoming Radical Optimism tour dates in the UK

The first dates of Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour are in the bag.

The UK pop superstar has been performing in Australia over the last week.

Here’s what the singer has performed so far and if resale tickets are available for her UK dates.

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism world tour is off and running, as the singer began her whirlwind tour in Australia earlier this week.

The singer, who is set to perform four huge stadium shows in the UK in June 2025, surprised many on the first night of her tour; dropping in a cover of Highway To Hell by legendary Australian rock act AC/DC , alongside performing her collaboration with Calvin Harris, One Kiss .

As a happy result of her arrival in Australia, her album Radical Optimism has once again entered the Australian album charts ( ARIA ), hitting the fifth position on the Australian vinyl album chart - cementing her popularity in the country.

But what can fans awaiting her return to the United Kingdom expect from her Radical Optimism shows? We’ve taken a look at the first night setlist during the tour and how you can avoid missing out on tickets to her UK shows - again.

What has Dua Lipa been performing so far on her Radical Optimism tour?

What did Dua Lipa perform on the first night of her Radical Optimism tour in Melbourne? | Getty Images

According to Setlist.FM , Dua Lipa performed the following set on the first date of her Radical Optimism tour at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia on March 17 2025:

Act 1

Training Season

End of an Era

Break My Heart

One Kiss (Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa cover)

Act 2

Whatcha Doing

Levitating

These Walls

Highway to Hell (AC/DC cover)

Maria

Act 3

Dua Lipa performing at the Rod Lever Arena in Melbourne on the first dates of her Radical Optimism tour earlier this week. | Getty Images

Physical

Electricity (Silk City & Dua Lipa cover)

Hallucinate

Illusion

Act 4

Falling Forever

Happy for You

Love Again

Anything for Love

Be The One

Encore

New Rules

Dance The Night

Don't Start Now

Houdini

When is Dua Lipa performing in the UK in 2025?

Dua Lipa’s UK tour dates as part of her Radical Optimism tour are set to take place at the following venues:

June 20 2025: Wembley Stadium, London

June 21 2025: Wembley Stadium, London

June 24 2025: Anfield, Liverpool

June 25 2025: Anfield, Liverpool

Are there tickets left to see Dua Lipa on her UK tour dates in 2025?

Ticketmaster are now offering reseller tickets to both the London and Liverpool shows as of writing, with prices starting at £94.96 for Liverpool and £108.24 for London. For more details or to look at hospitality options, visit either Ticketmaster UK or Seat Unique .

Are you heading to see Dua Lipa on her UK tour dates and is there a particular song you hope she includes in her set? Let us know your thoughts and set list predictions by leaving a comment down below.