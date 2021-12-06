Duran Duran will play first in a series of new concerts at Castle Howard next year - tickets on sale from December 10

Duran Duran will play Castle Howard, near Malton, in June next year

This will be the first in a new concert series taking place at the estate , near Malton.

The Grade I listed residence was built upon the site of a former castle and has been home to the Carlisle branch of the Howard family for more than 300 years. It has appeared on-screen in the 1981 and 2008 adaptations of Brideshead Revisited, and more recently in the Netflix series Bridgerton.

Tickets for Duran Duran Live At Castle Howard will go on-sale on Friday December 10 at 10am, with a Duran Duran fan community pre-sale on Wednesday December 8 at 10am.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duran Duran have sold over 100 million records, had 18 American hit singles, 21 UK Top 20 tunes and have continued to perform to huge concert audiences around the world since the band first formed in 1980.

On October 22, Duran Duran released their 15th, critically acclaimed studio album: Future Past featuring exciting collaborations with Mark Ronson, Graham Coxon, Tove Lo, Mike Garson, Ivorian Doll and CHAI. The record, which is now amongst their highest charting releases in the UK, was produced by Erol Alkan, and Giorgio Moroder.

Consistently fusing art, technology, fashion, and a signature sense of style with their unique and infectious brand of music, singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor have proven themselves timeless, always innovating and reinventing, to remain ahead of the curve.

Songs such as Rio, Ordinary World, Girls On Film, Hungry Like the Wolf, Wild Boys, and many more have seen them achieve incredible accolades, including nine gold records, six platinum records, three multi-platinum records, 8 lifetime achievement awards, 2 Grammy Awards, 2 Ivor Novello Awards, and 2 BRITs.

On having Duran Duran perform at Castle Howard, Co-Chairman tThe Hon. Nick Howard said: "It’s a delight to welcome Duran Duran to Castle Howard. The breath-taking south front of the house will form a perfect backdrop for them to perform their timeless songs and transport us into the world of Duran Duran."

Duran Duran- Live At Castle Howard is on Friday Juen 17

,

Tickets available from Friday December 10 at 10am.