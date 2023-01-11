Eighties pop group Sad Cafe due to play Whitby Pavilion gig - here's where you can get tickets
Eighties pop stars Sad Cafe are due to perform a gig at Whitby Pavilion.
Regarded by many as one of the best live bands of the 80s, Sad Café had their biggest success with the song Everyday Hurts, which reached number three in the UK singles chart - their biggest hit.
Original members Ian Wilson and bassist Des Tong are joined by long-time associate, singer/songwriter Sue Quin, the vocal talent of Barry James Thomas and lead guitarist Dave Day along with multi-instrumentalist Neil Shaw-Hulme, keyboard player Matt Steele and drummer Bryan Hargreaves.
Supported on the night by Sunbirds, Sad Cafe will be performing a catalogue of great songs for the Whitby audience, including the unforgettable Every Day Hurts, My Oh My, Strange Little Girl and many more.
Tickets for the show, which takes place at the pavilion on February 3, are available from https://www.solidentertainments.com/presents.htm#SAD-CAFE-TOUR Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm.