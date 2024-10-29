Em Louise: Scarborough Musician Shares Grief in Debut Single 'Carrying The Fire' – Out November 8th

Em Louise, a talented musician from Scarborough, UK, is set to release her debut single "Carrying The Fire" on Friday November 8th.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This heartfelt track dives deep into her personal journey of grief following the loss of her younger brother nearly two years ago. Through her music, Em opens up about her vulnerabilities and the emotional struggles that have shaped her, offering a poignant reflection on love and loss. With her clever writing and use of metaphors and imagery really delving into how awful grief can be. Pre-save the single now to support Em.

Our very own Scarborough based Em Louise will break your heart with this track. After loosing her younger brother nearly two years ago, Em said it was about time to "Put the pain of grief into a track and get creative with it". Em quotes, "This is a song many will be able to relate to, how rubbish life is when grief is weighing you down constantly".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Em uses clever songwriting skills such as metaphors, imagery and structure in the song and with the title of the track being called "Carrying The Fire", Em says "You can literally picture someone walking with fire on their back, this is how grief feels. The pain, the hell and the sheer anguish". Plus she sings "I'll sing, I'll live and I'll write, it's the only way I survive" which she feels "mirrors her new life now after the loss of her brother, more than ever" as she explains "singing and songwriting is the only thing that keeps me sane especially on my down days".

Em strikes a pose in the sea with her alto sax!

Expect, personal lyrics, beautiful vocals and the sog ends on a high with a belter of a saxophone solo performed by Em!

Look out for Em and check out her socials @emlouisemusicc as she is often playing around local venues in Scarborough, York and Leeds! Or catch her busking on the streets.

Pre-Save Carrying The Fire now and support our lovely, local musicians.

https://linktr.ee/emlouisemusicc