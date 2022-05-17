Enjoy all the Beautiful South hits as spin-off band The South heads to Scarborough Spa

The South will be performing at the Scarborough Spa Theatre on Friday June 10

Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties. They play the songs made famous by The Beautiful South and bring back the full flavour and arrangements with this exciting live band.

After a successful year of touring the theatres and Festivals of the UK up and down the country, The South are keeping alive all those timeless songs - A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don't Marry Her plus many more singles and album tracks as well as a few choice South originals.

WATCH the South here

All performed again live, these songs span an impressive 20-year career.