Expect anything from Swing to Sting from Bill Scott and Friends in concert at Scarborough's St Mary's Church
The quartet are Bill Scott, Jan Burtenshaw-Scott, Lesley Machen and Tim Tubbs.
Virtuoso Kathy Seabrook joins the group, as well as playing solos from her own extensive repertoire, including bossa nova jazz, Debussy, John Denver, a fiendish piccolo extravaganza and the world premiere of a piece specially written for her by Bill Scott.
The entertainingly diverse programme called Musical Serenade includes 1920s jazz classics, folk, spiritual and and 1960s pop.
Expect anything from Fred Astaire to Buddy Holly, from Swing to Sting.
The event, part of Scarborough Fringe, is on at St Mary’s Church, Castle Road, Scarborough, on Friday, June 20 at 7.30pm.
Bill Scott and Friends repeat the programme at Kirk Theatre, Pickering, on Friday, July 11 at 7.30pm.
Tickets for Scarborough are £10 on the door or online at https://scarboroughfair.uk/events/musical-serenade/
Tickets for Pickering are £15 on the door or online at www.kirktheatre.co.uk
