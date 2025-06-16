Sledmere head gardener Jan Lathan will be giving a talk on the estate's roses

Explore a rose garden, listen to a tribute band or walk the Wolds – there is plenty to do in and around Bridlington this week

Go Your Own Way, The Fleetwood Mac Legacy, Bridlington Spa, Friday, June 20 at 7.30pm

New tribue show featuring the music from the multiple Grammy Award-winning Fleetwood Mac. Their rock n roll legacy is beautifully performed by anensemble of musicians who will take audiences on a journey through their incredible song book including Dreams, Don’t Stop, Everywhere, Rhiannon, Gold Dust Woman, Little Lies and Big Love. Paying tribute to their Rumours line-up of Stevie, Mick, John, Christine and Lindsey, which remains their most commercially successful to date.

Tickets: 01262 678258 and https://www.bridspa.com/

Picturehouse, Bridlington Spa, Tuesday, June 24 at 1pm

Pretty Woman (15): Edward, a rich entrepreneur, hires Vivian, a prostitute, to accompany him to a few social events. Trouble ensues when he falls in love with her and they try to bridge the gap between their worlds.

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere star.

Free event

Midsummer Meander with Walking the Wolds, meet Seaways cafe, Fridaythorpe, Tuesday, June 24 from 2pm until 9pm.

Head out on a 7.8-mile route from Fridaythorpe and into Thixendale, taking in a lovely woodland stretch along Wayrham Dale, crossing to Huggate Wold before heading back for a very welcome evening barbecue courtesy of Seaways over a fascinating flora and fauna talk.

Includes a barbecue: £26.

Book: 07541482608

Combined Tea Dance and Ballroom Dance with Michelle Hatton, Bridlington Spa, Wednesday, June 25 at 2pm

An elegant afternoon of both sequence and ballroom dancing with a sprinkle of Latin on request. Not forgetting, the now famous, spectacular Spa scones served with butter and jam, accompanied with tea or coffee – included in the ticket price.

Tickets: 01262 678258 and https://www.bridspa.com/

Secrets of the Rose Garden: A Guided Talk with Sledmere’s Head Gardener, Sledmere House and Gardens, Sledmere, Wednesday, June 25 at 11.30am

Step into the heart of Sledmere’s Walled Garden and discover the world of its roses with the head gardener.

The behind-the-scenes talk will take you on a gentle stroll through blooming borders and pergolas as Jan Lathan shares the secrets behind growing the estate’s rambling, climbing and shrub roses.

Learn how each variety is trained, pruned, and cared for to create the breathtaking displays that make Sledmere's gardens so popular and well known.

Whether you are a seasoned gardener or simply a lover of beautiful flowers, this is an opportunity to gain expert insight into the techniques, planning, and year-round dedication of the hardworking Sledmere gardens team.

Meet at the entrance to The Walled Garden five minutes before the talk begins.

Book: 01377 236637