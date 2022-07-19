Extended licence granted for Malton's Meadowfest - headlined by The Feeling - on July 30

The Feeling headline Meadowfest in Malton

Each year, Meadowfest brings Malton’s riverside to life with a full day of music and song, alongside street food and drink.

Following growing visitor numbers and attendee feedback from last year’s event, organisers have successfully applied for new licensing to expand the food and beverage offering for this year.

Meadowfest runs from 10am to 10pm on Saturday July 30 and is located in the meadow between the River Derwent and the Talbot Hotel.

This year’s event will see The Feeling headline the main stage, supported by a host of Yorkshire talent including Alistair Griffin, party band HUGE!, the New York Brass Band, Flatcap Carnival and many more.

To complement the talent onstage, Meadowfest will this year host not one, but two Yorkshire Bus Bars, as well as the Bus Stop Bar, which made its debut at the town’s Food Lovers Festival over the Jubilee weekend in June.

As well as the additional bus bars, guests will also have access to The Talbot’s Pop-Up Bar and the Malton Brewery Bar, which will be serving pints of its famous Yorkshire Pudding’ Beer.

This year for the first time, attendees will be able to bring their own picnics and soft drinks or choose from a fantastic range of street food vendors including pizza, cheese toasties, Indian, pulled pork BBQ and vegan specialities.

Mark Brayshaw, head of Visit Malton, said: “Last year some Meadowfest patrons spent a longer time queuing for drinks than we would have liked, which led to feedback asking us for more bar vendors.

“We have made it our mission to action this feedback and are very thankful to Ryedale District Council licensing team for their assistance in bringing about the necessary changes to the licence, to ensure we can significantly improve the refreshments services at the event. As always, our event will be run with the help of an expert team of stewards to ensure a safe and smooth-running event for everyone to enjoy.”

“We now only have a few weeks until Meadowfest returns, and a limited number of discounted tickets are available online to purchase ahead of the event. Make sure you book in and don’t miss our much-loved feelgood music festival!”

To book tickets, please visit www.visitmalton.com/meadowfest