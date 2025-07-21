A summer of fun-filled activities will be coming to Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Bridlington

Families are in for a treat this summer with an exciting programme of events and activities planned for the venue from now until Sunday August 31.

Regular activities during the holiday period will include:

Coco the Bunny Puppet Show: Meet Coco and see what antics this pesky little character gets up to. With a mix of slapstick comedy, exciting games and quirky humour.

Performances will take place every Sunday: 11:30am – 3pm

Magic Shows, Giant Bubble Display and Face Painting: Mr Bubbles' new comedy magic show, packed full of fun and laughter throughout. There will be a £3 charge for face painting.

These events will take place every Wednesday: 11am – 4pm

Sewerby Explorers: Open to children aged 8 to 12, this action-packed day promises a brilliant blend of physical activity, hands-on learning, skill building, and creative entertainment.

These events will take place: 9.30am – 3.30pm, 22 July, 5 August, 12 August.

Pre booking is required at £25 per child.

Rusticus bring the outdoors to life with costume themed, interactive story telling. Regular Rusticus events include:

Rusticus: Carnival Time! Audiences will meet the young hero who desires above all else to follow their dream of running away to the circus.

Performances will take place every Saturday: 11am – 3pm

Rusticus: Mystery of Smuggler’s Cove! Audiences will join daring duo, Edward and Kitty in a brand-new mystery to uncover strange goings on in the grounds this summer.

Performances will take place every Monday: 11am – 3pm

Rusticus Woodland Creatures Theatre: Dr Doolittle. The Woodland Creatures’ Theatre is a motley crew of enthusiastic woodland animals who all share a passion for telling great stories of adventure and daring.

Performances will take place every Tuesday: 11am – 3pm

Rusticus Adventure: Sea Spells! Packed with activities, this adventure will have visitors working together to restore balance to the seas whilst creating a little magic of their own.

Performances will take place every Thursday: 11am – 3pm

Bridmas Day: Snowflakes Rusticus Encounter. Two rebel snowflakes, Flurry and Drift, have burst out of a snow globe, join them on a fun interactive performance walk suitable for all.

Performances will take place: 11am – 3pm, Wednesday August 6

There will also be weekly concerts in the Orangery, indoor and outdoor adventure play and games, Wildcats crafting activities as well as zoo experiences including ‘Fruit Kebabs’ and ‘Meet the Hoof Stock’.

Further special events will include:

Yorkshire Day: A packed programme of events and activities which celebrate the very best of Yorkshire culture and heritage, this will include a Yorkshire Makers Fair.

Yorkshire Day takes place on Friday August 1, 10am – 4pm.

Especially 4 U: Yorkshire Day Makers Fair. To celebrate Yorkshire Day, 40 plus makers based in Yorkshire will be coming to Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

This event takes place on Friday August 1, 11am – 4pm.

Ecology at the Beach with The Deep: Adventurers will try their hand at beachcombing and creating unique artwork as well as identifying the ecology on the amazing local coastline.

These events will take place: 11:30am – 3pm, Friday July 25 and Tuesday August 26.

Family Fun Day: This event is bursting with excitement from giant inflatables and spectacular bubble displays to puppet shows, face painting, animal feeding times, and more. There will be a £3 charge for face painting.

This event takes place Sunday August 3, 10.30am – 3.30pm.

Yorkshire Morgan Car Club: The Yorkshire Morgan Sports Car club has invited its members to take part in a scenic car tour of East Yorkshire.

This event will take place: Sunday August 10, 12.30pm – 3pm.

East Yorkshire Morris Minor Owners Club Rally: Take a tour of the magnificent cars on display in the most popular Morris Minor rally in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

This event will take place: Sunday 17 August, 11am – 3pm.

Pirate Party: Filled with music, disco lights, magic, games, treasure and fun. Visitors are invited to come dressed in their pirate costumes with a prize for best dressed up for grabs.

Pre-booking is required at an additional £3 per child.

This event will take place, Saturday August 30, 11am – 3.30pm

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism said: “We’re thrilled to offer such a vibrant and diverse programme of events at Sewerby Hall and Gardens this summer.

“From puppet shows and magic to interactive storytelling and hands-on wildlife experiences, there truly is something for everyone. These activities not only provide fantastic entertainment for families but also celebrate the creativity, heritage, and natural beauty of our region.’’