Family illuminated trail comes to Glen Gardens in Filey

The Odyssey is perfect early evening entertainment for families to enjoy at their own pace

This is your opportunity for a gentle walk around the gardens with plenty of opportunities for great selfies.

The chapter of the story shows some of the perils of Odysseus’ epic journey, as he and his crew encounter a series of weird and wonderful creatures from the deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect to see some of the characters from previous episodes, and a number of creations that have never been seen before - Watch out for the Kraken and the Hydra!

It’s a perfect early evening entertainment for families to enjoy at their own pace.

Most Popular

The kiosk will be open for refreshments at Glen Gardens Cafe during the evening and there will be free face painting and balloon modelling activities taking place on the night - please be aware that there may be a short wait during busy times.

The trail will be open between 5pm and 8pm and an average visit takes between 15 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission is free and there's no need to book.

Please note that there are no toilet facilities in Glen Gardens at the moment - the nearest facilities can be found next to the Evron Centre in John Street.

The nearest pay and display parking is a short walk away at West Avenue car park.

Animated Objects, which is behind the Odyssey, will also be running a free lantern making drop-in session at Filey Library on Saturday March 4 from 11am to 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a chance for children to make a lantern to take along on the evening of the trail – i t takes about 10 minutes to make a lantern.

You will also be able to see the beautiful Survivor blanket on display there throughout the week leading up to the lantern trail from the earlier chapters of the Odyssey story, featuring a number of squares hand-crafted by local residents.

Lee Threadgold and Dawn Dyson-Threadgold, of Animated Objects, said ‘We’re delighted to be returning to Filey with the Odyssey.