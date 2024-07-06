Fatboy Slim: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Fatboy Slim is set to play at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (July 6).

Era-defining DJ and producer Fatboy Slim is coming to Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (July 6) - here’s all you need to know!

This year’s tour arrives on the heels of the 25th anniversary reissue of Fatboy Slim’s legendary album You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby.

First released in 1998, the album became one of the defining records of the 1990s, irrespective of genre. Swinging from hip-hop, to reggae and jangle pop, with this record Norman Cook – aka Fatboy Slim – broke stylistic ground and delivered a wildly original album, filled with imagination, huge hooks and infectious beats.

Two decades after those historic, era-defining tunes and huge live gatherings, Fatboy Slim continues to push the envelope and remain one of the most in demand DJ’s and purveyor of quality beats in the world.

The doors open at 6pm and an assortment of food and drink stalls are available inside the concert area.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the Town Centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

Note that parking in Council car parks is free AFTER 6pm

Do not park on grass verges, across driveways or where an obstruction may occur.

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. All bags are subject to a search.

There are three designated smoking areas within the venue. These are located at the North, South and top of the venue.

For health and safety reasons, there will not be an opportunity for the general public to leave and re-enter the venue. A strict policy of no re-admission to the venue will be enforced.

Electronic cigarettes are not permitted for use within the venue seating/standing area.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous. However, concert goers cannot bring an umbrella, so please dress appropriately.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered.