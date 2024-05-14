Festival favourites the Gypsy Queens return to Harrogate this summer - plus other acts heading to Spiegeltent
French pop band the Gypsy Queens have gone from buskers to A-list entertainers favoured by the likes of Elton John and Rod Stewart and earning ,more than 100 million views on YouTube.
Their extensive repertoire of multilingual covers, with a vocal style likened to the Beach Boys and the Beatles, has made them firm festival favourites.
They are joined in the Spiegeltent this summer by House of Burlesque, the UK's top satirical showgirls and fellow festival regulars.
Led by the internationally renowned Tempest Rose, the stars of House of Burlesque return to Harrogate for a glamorous and uplifting burlesque cabaret, followed by the legendary silent disco afterparty.
The British jazz singer Jo Harrop, who has worked with the likes of Neil Diamond, Rod Stewart and Gloria Gaynor, also makes a welcome return. So, too, does Jimmy’s Night – a tribute to Harrogate’s legendary nightclub filled with cheesy tunes and delectable dancing.
The lavishly-decorated Spiegeltent provides a sensational setting for this dazzling programme of music, cabaret, burlesque, jazz and funk.
Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We’re delighted to welcome so many audience favourites back to Harrogate, from the infectious charm of the Gypsy Queens and the uplifting glamour of House of Burlesque to the brilliance of Jo Harrop and the one and only Jimmy’s Night.
“They light up the festival and help create the magic of the Spiegeltent. It’s a totally unique venue and with such a diverse array of talented musicians and performers there really is something for everyone.”
To book tickets, visit the Harrogate International Festivals website at Home - Harrogate International Festivals or call the box office on 01423 562 303.