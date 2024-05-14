Festival favourites the Gypsy Queens return to Harrogate this summer - plus other acts heading to Spiegeltent

French pop band the Gypsy Queens, dubbed “the most famous band you have never heard of” by their Italian singer Didier Casnati

The summer sees the return of the Gypsy Queens and the feather-ruffling House of Burlesque in what promises to be an unmissable Harrogate International Festivals season.

French pop band the Gypsy Queens have gone from buskers to A-list entertainers favoured by the likes of Elton John and Rod Stewart and earning ,more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Their extensive repertoire of multilingual covers, with a vocal style likened to the Beach Boys and the Beatles, has made them firm festival favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are joined in the Spiegeltent this summer by House of Burlesque, the UK's top satirical showgirls and fellow festival regulars.

Led by the internationally renowned Tempest Rose, the stars of House of Burlesque return to Harrogate for a glamorous and uplifting burlesque cabaret, followed by the legendary silent disco afterparty.

The British jazz singer Jo Harrop, who has worked with the likes of Neil Diamond, Rod Stewart and Gloria Gaynor, also makes a welcome return. So, too, does Jimmy’s Night – a tribute to Harrogate’s legendary nightclub filled with cheesy tunes and delectable dancing.

The lavishly-decorated Spiegeltent provides a sensational setting for this dazzling programme of music, cabaret, burlesque, jazz and funk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We’re delighted to welcome so many audience favourites back to Harrogate, from the infectious charm of the Gypsy Queens and the uplifting glamour of House of Burlesque to the brilliance of Jo Harrop and the one and only Jimmy’s Night.

“They light up the festival and help create the magic of the Spiegeltent. It’s a totally unique venue and with such a diverse array of talented musicians and performers there really is something for everyone.”