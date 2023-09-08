Filey Americana Festival promises the best in blues, folk and country this weekend
Filey Americana Festival offers a superb mix of acts with performers travelling from across the world to attend.
On Friday September 8 The Often Herd an Anglo-American bluegrass group from the North-east will perform with support from Simon Robinson.
Saturday September 9 sees The Annie Keating band, direct from the USA, with razor-sharp rockabilly, country and swampy blues take to the stage.
On Sunday, September 10, Ireland takes a turn when The Remedy Club appear with their top quality mix of Americana, alt-country and indie-folk, with support from Banjo Jen.
Finally, on Monday, September 11, The Pine Hill Haints bring the even to a close with their unique southern routes, ably supported by Serious Sam Barrett
All events take place at the Filey Evron Centre.
Tickets for individual shows cost £14, with any two shows £20, three shows £30 or four night special, £36.
Shows start 7.30pm