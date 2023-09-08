Filey Americana Festival promises the best in blues, folk and country this weekend

Filey Americana Festival offers a superb mix of acts with performers travelling from across the world to attend.

On Friday September 8 The Often Herd an Anglo-American bluegrass group from the North-east will perform with support from Simon Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday September 9 sees The Annie Keating band, direct from the USA, with razor-sharp rockabilly, country and swampy blues take to the stage.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, September 10, Ireland takes a turn when The Remedy Club appear with their top quality mix of Americana, alt-country and indie-folk, with support from Banjo Jen.

Most Popular

Finally, on Monday, September 11, The Pine Hill Haints bring the even to a close with their unique southern routes, ably supported by Serious Sam Barrett

All events take place at the Filey Evron Centre.

Tickets for individual shows cost £14, with any two shows £20, three shows £30 or four night special, £36.