Filey Americana Festival promises the best in blues, folk and country this weekend

Four nights of the best in blues, folk and country from the US, UK and Ireland will take place at Filey’s Evron Centre from tonight (Friday September 8).
By Louise French
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST
Filey Americana Festival promises the best in blues, folk and country this weekend

Filey Americana Festival offers a superb mix of acts with performers travelling from across the world to attend.

On Friday September 8 The Often Herd an Anglo-American bluegrass group from the North-east will perform with support from Simon Robinson.

Saturday September 9 sees The Annie Keating band, direct from the USA, with razor-sharp rockabilly, country and swampy blues take to the stage.

On Sunday, September 10, Ireland takes a turn when The Remedy Club appear with their top quality mix of Americana, alt-country and indie-folk, with support from Banjo Jen.

    Finally, on Monday, September 11, The Pine Hill Haints bring the even to a close with their unique southern routes, ably supported by Serious Sam Barrett

    All events take place at the Filey Evron Centre.

    Tickets for individual shows cost £14, with any two shows £20, three shows £30 or four night special, £36.

    Shows start 7.30pm

