Filey teenage singer-songwriter Grace Robertson has released two more songs

Teenager singer-songwriter and guitarist has released two more songs

Marks was written in response to Sexual Assault Month and Control is about the bullying the 18-year-old has suffered.

"The song is about being in control of your own life and not being pushed around by anyone else, not being used anymore.

The inspiration behind it was because I’ve been bullied and pushed around and walked on by people all my life," said Grace.

"I've come to the point where I’m putting myself first now and that’s what the song explains. I’m hoping it inspires other people just like me to stand up and put themselves first for once.

"Marks is such an emotional song and it means so much to me," she said.

Grace has already released three other songs on Spotify: her first composition You Are My Home, One in a Million followed by Fairytale.

Grace suffers panic attacks, struggles to go out o nher own and finds social situations difficult. Music helps her cope with crippling anxiety brought on after a bout glandular fever when she was 10.

"I started taking music seriously a few years ago and got some equipment. First it was listening to music and now it is writing my own songs," said Grace.

She released her debut single –You Ar eMy Home –on Spotify and Apple Musi cat the end of last year and this was followed by her second song One in a Million. You Are My Home was inspired by her brother William's engagement to his fiancee Frances.

Grace wrote the music and lyrics. "I love the music of Eva Cassidy and Amy Winehouse – they are my inspiration," she said. Grace, who lives in Filey with mum Sharon and dad Alan, who works at Tesco in the town,

"Cinderella is the inspiration behind the lyrics of fairy tale," she said.

"It's a song talking about how love is in the fairy tale books – like Prince Charming and birds that help the princesses dress – but it goes on to explain how love, in reality, isn't perfect and that you don't need a Prince Charming to rescue you –that you can rescue yourself," she said.

"I really relate to this song. I wrote from the heart about how I grew up thinking I was going to fall in love and everything would be perfect, whereas in reality it's not like that.

"You have to love yourself and achieve your goals and not just depend on someone else," said Gracie,who attends Coast Tuition which is based in Scarborough.

Grace is concentrating on a career in music this year. "I'm planning on busking on the streets of Bridlington and/or Scarborough to, hopefully, boost my confidence," said Grace, who taught herself acoustic guitar and records songs on her phone.

"Performances and gigs in local bars and cafes is a goal for the future," she said

All money made from the single Marks will be donated to Rape Crisis England and Wales.