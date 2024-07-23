Finals of Search for a Star to be held at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre
The first final is at 3pm and will feature all the successful acts from the Under 16 category.
The second final, hosted by Paddy Billington, will be at 7pm with the over 16s.
Organiser Tyler Smith said, “After our amazing heats we can't wait to bring you the acts that made it through to the finals.
“From dancers and drummers to singers and actors – groups and solo acts, we have selected some of the finest of Scarborough's talent to be judged by a visiting panel of industry experts from all over the country. They are going to be brilliant events.”
Thanks to sponsorship from SWC trade Frames Ltd, prize money of more £1,000 will be shared by the top three acts in each final.
Judge Devan Kellett, of Kellett’s Performing Arts School said “The lucky winner of our charity prize draw will also be drawn on the night during the 7pm final.
“Tickets are still available and only 300 have been issued with all proceeds going to the amazing YMCA charity that does such fantastic work for the community."
“The prize is two tickets to a West End show of your choice and a night in a London hotel so that’s going to be an exciting moment in the evening when one of the 300 ticket holders finds out they’ve won.”
The finals of Search for a Star at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough are on Saturday 27 July.
Tickets can be obtained from Scarborough Community Box Office by telephoning 07942 280288 or online at www.scbo.co.uk where full details can be found.
Organisers plan to make Scarborough Search for a Star an annual event. The original Scarborough Search for a Star took place in 2009 and 2010 at the YMCA
Richard Milburn, co-organiser: said: “There is so much talent in Scarborough we can't wait to give people an opportunity to share it with us.”
Devan said: “From participating in the original Scarborough search for a star, it’s a full circle moment to be able to help produce the show and discover new talent.”