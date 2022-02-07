Find out all about Yorkshire’s very own futuristic retelling of the Trojan Wars set along the Yorkshire coast at a new exhibition at Scarborough Spa

You will be able to see displays of miniature sets; weapons; props and armour from the future version of Troy

You will be able to be part of the project in the selfie areas where you can enter the action with scenic elements from the films.

You can also listen to the story in each town through the Echoes Interactive Walks app. Take home your own souvenir of the story with art activities for all the family.

You’ll also be able to see displays of miniature sets; weapons; props and armour from the future version of Troy; crafted by local prop makers.

Get a first look at our exclusive preview of the giant scale outdoor events that will be coming to the coast in the spring and summer, including The Survivor and the enormous Trojan Horse!

The main eventwill be large-screen showings of The Odyssey featuring members of communities along the coast, and a series of shorter films featuring the scenery of the Yorkshire Coast with music from local composers. The films will be shown on a rolling programme throughout the experience.

Admission free. Suitable for families with children aged 5 and up.

Visitors are kindly asked to please respect others’ personal space when inside the venues.

The Odyssey is a Yorkshire Coast BID project, created and delivered by Animated Objects Theatre Company.

The Trojan wars exhibition is on at Scarborough Spa Sun Court on:

Friday February 11 from 4pm to 7pm

Saturday February 12 from 10.30am to 6pm