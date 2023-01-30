Five times BRIT nominee RAYE to perform at Bridlington Spa - how to get tickets

RAYE is one of the most streamed artists in the world with more than three billion streams of her music.

One of the UK's premier songwriters, she has a double-platinum, five platinum, three gold and five silver singles to her name.

In 2019 she was awarded The BMI Impact Award in recognition of her ground-breaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music, while last year, she was nominated for the Ivors Songwriter of the year.

RAYE will be performing at Bridlington Spa in November 2023.

Her latest single Escapism became her first UK Number 1 single earlier this month and became a worldwide smash hit, leading to the widespread discovery of RAYE the artist.

Tickets are priced at £22.50 plus booking fee and go on sale to Bridlington Spa Membership holders on Thursday February 2 at 9am.