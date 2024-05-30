Folk legend Eliza Carthy to perform at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Eliza Carthy will perform at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Folk music legend Eliza Carthy performs at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

If there is one musician who embodies the dynamism and vitality of the current English folk revival, it’s Eliza Carthy, who can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Friday, June 21.

As the daughter of folk legends Martin Carthy and Norma Waterson, Eliza grew up immersed in the world of traditional music and from an early age was championed by John Peel, Andy Kershaw and Billy Bragg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beloved of staunch traditionalists and iconoclasts alike, Eliza’s music effortlessly crosses boundaries of genre and style.

Whether solo or fronting a big band, performing a centuries-old ballad or a self-written song, her powerful, nuanced voice, fiercely beautiful fiddle-playing, and mesmerising performances have influenced a whole generation of young musicians.

Twice nominated for the Mercury Prize, and winner of innumerable other accolades over her 30-year career, Eliza has performed and recorded around the world with a diverse array of artists including, Paul Weller, Rufus and Martha Wainwright, Patrick Wolf, and Jarvis Cocker.

Describing herself simply as a modern English musician, she is one of the most impressive, engaging, and important performers of her generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before Eliza’s date, Radio 4 favourite Alfie Moore returns following three sold-out shows at the venue last year.

Alfie Moore: A Face for Radio is at the Stephen Joseph on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15.

Thirty years of shift work, initially in the Sheffield steelworks and then as a copper on the beat – where he was punched in the face quite a lot – has left him with ‘a face for radio’: a face not so much ‘lived in’ as inhabited by a settlement of squatters with little regard to property maintenance and repair.

In his 40s a surprising career shift turned middle-aged Alfie from street cop to BBC radio star. But when TV fame beckoned could he grasp it or was he past it? Find out when he appears at the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stand-up comic Ria Lina brings her highly-anticipated debut tour Riawakening to the venue.

In the aftermath of a global pandemic, comedian and scientist Ria Lina has had a Riawakening and sees the world differently.

In the new show, at the Stephen Joseph on Wednesday, June 19, Ria tackles the issues of coming out of a global pandemic, the new normal, divorce, dating in a new digital world, motherhood and what it really means to be a woman today.

Fearless, provocative, and very funny, Ria Lina is the only Filipina comedian in British stand-up and a hugely admired talent in the comedy industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been seen on Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You?, Mock the Week, Lovestruck High, Richard Hammond’s Brain Reaction, Richard Osman’s House of Games, The Last Leg and Celebrity Mastermind.