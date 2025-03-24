Folk rock veterans famed for Fog on the Tyne to perform at Whitby Pavilion

Folk rock veterans Lindisfarne are set to perform at Whitby Pavilion Theatre.

Famed for hits Fog on the Tyne, Run For Home, Meet Me On The Corner and Lady Eleanor, the ever-popular Geordies are winning over audiences old and new.

In 2025, Lindisfarne are set to entertain with an extensive repertoire of world-renowned songs delivered in the inimitably engaging way.

Their pioneering sound, combining acoustic instruments like mandolin and fiddle with their electric blues roots, proved the perfect medium for their catchy, memorable songs.

Lindisfarne on stage at Whitby Pavilion.

Lindisfarne comprises a classic line up of long-standing members fronted by original founder-member Rod Clements (vocals, mandolin, fiddle, slide guitar), Steve Daggett (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Paul Smith (drums) and Alan Hull's son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm (vocals, guitars, piano).

They perform at the seaside venue on Saturday May 25.

Rod said: “People keep coming back to Lindisfarne live and while that carries on, we carry on.

“Whitby Pavilion Theatre is a venue we’re always delighted to revisit.”

Visit https://www.solidentertainments.com/presents.htm#LINDISFARNE-WHITBY for more information.