Pete Firman comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre later this month (Photo: Karla Gowlett)

An enchanting and emotive interpretation of an ancient Celtic tale comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SealSkin, at the Stephen Joseph Theatre is presented by Tmesis Theatre and is told through their trademark blend of physical theatre, puppetry, design and an original live score.

SealSkin is an old selkie tale of the sea. Every full moon, the selkies appear, peeling away their seal skins and dancing freely in the moonlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One night, a fisherman discovers their secret; betrayal and consequences follow.

Exploring ideas of belonging, otherness and home, SealSkin combines Timesis Theatre’s playful and highly skilled physicality, puppetry, storytelling, incredible projection design and live original music.

This is the Liverpool-based theatre company’s most ambitious production to date, featuring an ensemble of performers from Liverpool, Nigeria, Spain and Portugal, augmented by immersive AV design from digital artist Noel Jones.

Artistic director Elinor Randle said: “I’m so excited to be sharing this beautiful show with larger audiences across the UK and in Portugal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had such a positive reception at our opening and are very excited to be working with a live band, the incredible me + deboe, whose music we love.”

SealSkin can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theat at 7.30pm on Wednesday November 6.

Before Sealskin audiences have the chance to catch award-winning comedy magician Pete Firman with his show TrikTok.

Pete returns to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph theatre with this never-seen-before show – audiences can expect laughter and, of course, magic!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete says: “What a treat to be heading out on the road again with TrikTok. I’ve been busy working on new tricks and new jokes, so prepare gobs for smacking and ribs for tickling!”

Expect an evening of jaw-dropping magic and laugh-out-loud comedy. TrikTok takes his magic from the small screen to the stage and gives audiences a chance to see his magic skills in the flesh.

TrikTok can be seen at the theatre on Saturday October 26.

Tickets from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com