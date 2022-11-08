Former Doctor Who Peter Davison and Red Dwarf's Chris Barrie star at Scarborough Comic-Con at Spa

Comic Con at the New Dock Hall, Royal Armouries, Leeds. Real life Doctor Who Peter Davison meets John Osborne dressed as the Character

Unleashed Events have teamed up with Scarborough Spa to bring you Scarborough Comic-Con – with the tag line Just Keep Going.

You will be able to find just about every franchise that has graced the big or small screen or featured in a comic book.

At the geek culture event will be Chris Barrie, of the cult British sitcom Red Dwarf – a 1980s sitcom about an idiosyncratic group of characters marooned on a spaceship three million years in the future in which Chris had the role of Arnold Rimmer – the obnoxious, neurotic and pompous hologram who was often referred to as Smeghead.

Cosplay fan Donna Newing will host an event during Scarborough Comic-Con

Chris is also well known for another sitcom, Brittas Empire, in which he played Gordon Brittas, the smarmy leisure centre manager.

Fans may also Chris will have also spotted him as Hilary, Angelina Jolie’s butler, in both Tomb Raider films.

Joining Chris will be Peter Davison who shot to fame in 1978 as Tristan Farnon in BBC’s All Creatures Great and Small, however, it was his portrayal of the fifth Doctor in Doctor Who that many will remember him for.

Just a jump to the left from Peter will be Patricia Quinn who played the role of Magenta in the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

From a galaxy, far, far away Mike Quinn, who plays legendary role of Nien Nunb will be available to meet and talk about his time on set in the Star Wars films as well as what it was like to be the puppeteer working on shows like The Muppets, Fraggle Rock, Labyrinth and Dark Crystal.

The guests will be available all day for fans to meet and chat with as well as having the opportunity to grab an autograph or selfie.

The revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas and Slimer from Ghostbusters will also pose for photographs.

Any Jedi Masters won’t want to miss the opportunity of sitting on the throne of the infamous bounty hunter, Boba Fett, or posing alongside the Mos Eisley Misfits, an amazing Star Wars costuming group.

As well as attractions and characters there is loads to do at Scarborough Comic-Con. Fans of gaming will be able to play for free on the retro gaming machines or join in the fun in the board gaming area which has been provided by Middlesbrough-based Fire & Dice Games.

There will be face painting, a glitter tattooist, a Lego build section, an imaginative play area and there is a huge doodle art area. There will also be loads of giveaways on the day.

As well as guests and attractions there are comic creators, authors and loads of traders.

If you are into cosplay you can enhance your day by going along dressed as a TV, movie, game or anime character and maybe entering the cosplay masquerade with a chance to win some goodies.

Hosting the event will be Donna Newing, a model and a cosplayer from Scarborough.

“It is great to be hosting this event in my hometown. Comic-Con is about bringing fan communities together and it is fantastic that geek culture is now being seen as ‘cool’.

“Cosplay has been a passion of mine for quite some time and I have always found Unleashed Events to be a great space to be creative and show off your fandom while enjoying a real friendly vibe.”