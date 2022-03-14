Four guests artists to join the six actors for Sci-fi Scarborough at the Spa in April

Graham Humphreys is a freelance illustrator and designer, who has been working in the film and home entertainment industry for more than 40 years.

Margates’ own Grant Perkins is a comic book artist and writer who has worked for WWE, Doctor Who, 2000ad and Titan Comics.

Graham Humphreys is a freelance illustrator and designer, who has been working in the film and home entertainment industry for more than 40 years.

His two career-defining film posters are the UK campaigns for The Evil Dead’ and A Nightmare On Elm Street, both commissioned by Palace Pictures in the early 1980s.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IJAKe was born in Hulland is an award-nominated graphic artist, concept designer, animation director and published author, based in London.

He has worked at Detonator Studio and with other creative agencies for clients worldwide, including The Guardian, the BBC, SYFY, Disney, XL Recordings, Fatboy Slim, Sugar Hill Records, and Carhartt. It was his iconic work for the Prodigy on The Fat of The Land LP that first brought him to the attention of an international audience.

A long and varied career has seen him design toys and direct animation, as well as work with Lucasfilm on the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises.

A familiar and friendly face on the convention circuit, Sheikh Islam (Fish) is a self-taught artist who doesn’t let his colour blindness stop him from creating breath-taking pieces in the science fiction and fantasy genres that he loves. Utilising a number of different mediums, he has worked on various licensed card sets for TOPPS, including Lucasfilm approved Star Wars artwork....

The Last Jedi series 2 2018-Galactic Files 2018-Star Wars GALAXY 2018-Star Wars CHROME 2019-MASTERWORKS 2019-Rise of Skywalker series 2 2019-Star Wars Chrome 2020-Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2019

Sheikh has had the honour of being a guest artist at the Edinburgh-based Capital Sci Fi Convention and the phenomenon that is For The Love of Sci Fi and many others, where he has rubbed shoulders with famous international actors who have been fans and buyers of his eye-catching portrait work.

Co-organiser Steve Dickinson “Topping off our excellent roster of six media guests we have four superb artists from the world of Sci-Fi & horror, the work they’ve all produced is nothing short of staggering, we are very excited for you all to meet them in person next month! SFS 2022 is all in place and is going to be a fantastic weekend for the town."

The other guests are: Mike Fielding, Julie Dawn Cole, Dean Andrews, Michael Carter, Matthew Graham and Clem So

Sci-Fi Scarborough is on at Scarborough Spa on Saturday April 9 and Sunday April 10.