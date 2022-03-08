Frankie Valli tribute show Oh What a Night! heads to Scarborough Spa

Frankie Valli tribute show heads to Scarborough Spa for a gig on March 26

Oh What A Night! takes you back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Valli’s unmistakable voice dominated the airwaves for more than two decades with classics such as Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and many, many more. Selling over 100 million records worldwide, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons secured their place in the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

The cast includes West End performers Nick Corre and Alex Jordan-Mills, Ian Curran and Jonathan Eio. They bring their amazing on-stage portrayal of the characters and their music.

Oh What A Night! combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals, slick harmonies and dance moves to deliver a show full of energy and nostalgia which always leaves audiences wanting more.