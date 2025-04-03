Freya Ridings to join Snow Patrol at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Freya Ridings

International sensation Freya Ridings is the latest star announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre as she joins rock pioneers Snow Patrol for their headline show on the Yorkshire coast this summer.

The BRIT Award-nominated North Londoner will join alternative rock stars Snow Patrol when they play the UK’s biggest open-air concert arena on Friday June 27.Emerging as the unexpected international sensation of 2018/19,

Freya Ridings struck gold with the hauntingly beautiful ballad Lost Without You – a self-written, self-performed hit that reached Number 3 on the UK charts and earned a BRIT Award nomination.

Her self-titled debut album amassed more than 1 billion streams and earned 47 Gold and Platinum certifications worldwide.

With her third studio album set for release this year, 2025 is set to be an exciting one for Freya Ridings.

Northern Irish-Scottish rockers Snow Patrol – fronted by Gary Lightbody with longtime members Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid – have been shaping the sound of alternative rock for more than 20 years. With iconic tracks like Chasing Cars, Run, and Open Your Eyes, their emotionally charged anthems continue to resonate with fans worldwide, solidifying their place as one of the most influential bands in modern rock.

The band recently celebrated a major milestone with their first Number 1 album in 18 years. The Forest Is The Path marks the rock band’s triumphant return to the top of the charts, following the massive success of Eyes Open in 2006.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Julian Murray, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We already knew that Snow Patrol at the Open Air Theatre was going to be a standout moment of the summer, and adding Freya Ridings to the show as the band’s special guest only serves to add to the excitement and we cannot wait to welcome both acts to one of the most stunning outdoor venues in the UK.”

Snow Patrol join Will Smith, Judas Priest, Basement Jaxx, Pendulum, Rag’n’Bone Man, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Corrs, Gary Barlow and The Script among the headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

For more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre and to purchase tickets visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com