From princesses singing pop to the Red Hot Chilli Pipers band - what's on at Bridlington Spa

Red Hot Chilli Pipers come to Bridlington Spa later this month

There has never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, who are on their way to Bridlington later this year.

They were former 23 years ago and a cameo appearance at T in the Park with the Darkness two years later.

They opened the main stage in their own right 11 years ago and stormed Glastonbury last year.

The past twenty plus years have seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become, arguably, the most famous bagpipe band on the planet.

The band is at Bridlington Spa on Thursday May 29.

The Spa programme includes:

Jimmy Carr – Laughs Funny,Thursday May 15 at 7.30pm

If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy. Jimmy Carr is going back on tour with his new show.

Not suitable for under 16s.

Irish Annie’s, Friday May 16 at 7.30pm

Starring Ricky Tomlinson.

Come on down for a session at Irish Annie’s pub, a musical play by Asa Murphy celebrating the best of Irish culture, from the music through to the comedy. Featuring a live five-piece band Shenanigans.

Meet landlady Annie and her regular madcap customers for a fun night out of comedy and music, featuring original songs written for the show by Asa Murphy, along with your all-time favourite Irish tunes including Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, The Wild Rover, Danny Boy and many more.

The show has audiences laughing, singing, and dancing the night away. Starring TV legend Ricky Tomlinson, The Royle Family, with Lynn Francis, Asa Murphy, Richard Barry, Lynne Fitzgerald and Nathan Murphy.

It has also been known for a special guest to walk through the pub doors, too.

Princess Live!, Saturday May 24 at 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

This is billed as the ultimate hour-long princess pop party, featuring fairy tale royalty – Snow White, Cinderella and Elsa – in an all-singing all-dancing hour-long concert of pop and musical theatre songs. Troy Harris aka Muddles will be joining in the fun and adding some silliness.

Tickets for all events on 01262 678258 and at https://www.bridspa.com/