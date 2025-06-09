From the Arctic Monkeys to the Spice Girls – tribute acts on the way to Bridlington Spa

Naomi Johnson as Adele brings the tribute show to Bridlington Spa

From the Arctic Monkeys to the Spice Girls – if you cannot get to see the real thing – never fear – a tribe of tributes is on the way to Bridlington Spa.

Our pick of the pops

Go Your Own Way, The Fleetwood Mac Legacy, Saturday June 21 at 7.30pm

A new show featuring the music from the multiple Grammy award-winning Fleetwood Mac.

What's Love Got to Do With It? is a tribute show to Tin Turner

Includes hits Dreams, ‘Stop, Everywhere, Rhiannon, Gold Dust Woman, Little Lies and Big Love.

Paying tribute to their Rumours line-up of Stevie, Mick, John, Christine and Lindsey, which remains their most commercially successful to date, this show perfectly recreates the live energy and passion of Fleetwood Mac.

Indiepalooza, Saturday July 19 from 7pm

Indiepalooza is a touring indie-rock tribute festival featuring leading tributes to the Killers, Arctic Monkeys and Sam Fender, all in one night.

Frankie's Guys pays tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

The Kopycat Killers, Scam Fender and Sub-Arctic Monkeys are some of the best tributes in the world. Expect Mr Brightside, Seventeen Going Under, I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor, Hypersonic Missiles, Somebody Told Me, Mardy Bum, Human, When You Were Young, Will We Talk?, Do I Wanna Know, All These Things That I've Done, Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High, Read My Mind, Florescent Adolescent, Glamorous Indie Rock N Roll, R U Mine?, Smile Like You Mean It, Spit Of You, 505, Getting Started, Snap Out Of It and People Watching.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Saturday July 19, at 7.30pm

The show celebrates the lives and career of folk/rock sensation Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

Featuring a cast of West End actor-musicians, the performance will take audiences back through the groovy times of the 1960s. It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock n roll duo Tom and Jerry through to their success and dramatic break-up and finishes with a recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960s photos and film footage whilst a full live band performs all their hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound and Sound of Silence.

Frankie’s Guys, Wedneday July 23 at 7.30PM

A Celebration of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Accompanied by a live band, the show includes all Four Seasons’ hits including Big Girls Don't Cry, December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Let's Hang On and Grease.

What's Love Got To Do With It? Friday July 25 at 7.30pm

Tribute show to Tina Turner. Expect a night of high energy and feel-good rock-and-roll, performed by an all-live band. This joyous show features all the hits including Proud Mary, River Deep, Simply The Best and Private Dancer.

The ELO Experience, Saturday July 26 at 7.30pm

A multi award-winning tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra.

With sensational string section, stunning light show and large screen projection.

The Ultimate Tribute To Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, Tuesday July 29 at 6.30pm

Get ready for an electrifying night of pop anthems, heartbreak hits, and fierce rival vibes at Sweet and Sour – the ultimate Olivia Rodrigo vs. Sabrina Carpenter tribute show. Feel the intensity of Olivia's raw, emotional ballads like Drivers License and Vampire, and let loose to Sabrina’s unapologetic anthems like Please, Please, Please and Nonsense. Gary and Robbie, Monday August 4 at 7.30pm

Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams tribute show.

Jon Fisher and Dan Budd feature all the hits from two of the biggest names in music over the past three decades and, of course, some Take That classics are included too.

Jon and Dan are joined by a live band.

The Spice Girls Experience, The Party, Tuesday August 5 at 7.30pm

They will be performing all your favourite Spice Girls hits with their backing band. Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham, AKA Ginger, Scary, Sporty, Baby and Posh formed Thr Spice Girls in 1996. They topped the charts around the globe with hits including Wannabe, Stop, Say You'll Be There, Who Do You Think You Are, Viva Forever, Too Much, Goodbye, Holler, 2 Become 1, Mama, and Spice Up Your Life.

Ed Sheeran Experience, Tuesday August 12 at 7.30pm

Ed Sheeran Experience is a live show consisting of all the hits. Jack Shepherd has been performing as Ed Sheeran since 2014

The Sound of Springsteen, Monday August 18 at 7.30pm

Experience the pure rock ‘n’ roll euphoria of Bruce Springsteen as the show brings his sound to life, taking you on a musical journey through the incredible catalogue, from Greetings from Asbury Park to 2020’s Ghosts via the legendary hits Born in the USA and Born to Run.

5,6,7,8 The Steps Experience, Tuesday August 19 at 7.30pm

The tribute to Steps faithfully recreates the flawless vocals and slick choreography of the 90s & 2000s party favourites in what promises to be a fast-paced, spectacular concert.

With costumes and visuals, get ready for a trip down memory lane with all the hits including: Tragedy, One For Sorrow, Better Best Forgotten, Say You'll Be Mine and Deeper Shade Of Blue.

J'Adele, One Night of Adele, Tuesday August 26 at 7.30pm

Naomi Johnson belts out the biggest anthems from the Grammy award-winner’s studio albums including Easy On Me, Hello, Someone Like You, I Drink Wine, Send My Love and Rolling In The Deep.

Suitable for 12-plus.

Uptown Girl – The Billy Joel Collection, Thursday September 4

Drawing from 6o years of hits and more than 160 million records sold worldwide, Uptown Girl The Billy Joel Collection celebrates the legacy of one of the greatest American musicians of all time.

The roof raising two-hour staged concert features non stop hits including: My Life, Just The Way You Are, The Longest Time, An Innocent Man,

New York State of Mind, She's Always A Woman, Tell Her About It, Piano Man and Uptown Girl.

The Illegal Eagles, Saturday September 20 at 7.30pm

Celebrating more than 50 years since the formation of the legendary West Coast country rock band The Eagles in 1971.

The critically[acclaimed show features the very best from the Eagles' catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town and Life In The Fast Lane.

Magic of the Bee Gees, Saturday October 18 at 7.30pm

Complete with light and video show, the tribute show features hits including Night Fever, Stayin' Alive, More Than a Woman, You Should Be Dancing and How Deep is Your Love.

The latest line-up of the show, produced as by Phil Aldridge, features Tony Kiley, formerly of The Blow Monkeys, on drums, Trevor Newnham, Dr Hook, vocals and bass, Greg Webb vocals and guitars, Mike Baker vocals, guitars and keys and Garreth Hicklin vocals, guitars and keys.

Tickets for all shows on: 01262 678258 or https://www.bridspa.com/