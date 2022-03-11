From The Jam reschedule Scarborough Spa show for sixth time.

The postponement comes after bassist and vocalist Bruce Foxton was advised by doctors not to tour until May, after a medical procedure.

The show, which was originally scheduled for February and April 2020, has had to be postponed throughout 2021 and now for the sixth time from April to June 2022.

The new show is set to be held on Thursday June 30.

The original show was part of the 'Setting Sons Tour', to celebrate the anniversary of the 40th Setting Sons album.

The band are now touring the Sound Affects LP, meaning that the new show will only feature music from that ‘Sound Affects’ LP along with hits from The Jam.

On Facebook, the band issued a statement saying: “To all our amazing fans, due to an important surgical procedure Bruce Foxton has been told by his doctor/surgeon that he will be unable to tour until May 2022.

“All shows booked in March and April will be rescheduled to a date later in the year. Sorry for any inconvenience.

“Bruce, Russell, Mike and Andy are looking forward to seeing you all soon. Thank you so much for your messages of goodwill and support over the years.”