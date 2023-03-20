Fundraiser for local charities returns to Scarborough's Westborough Methodist Church

They will give their annual gala charity concert at Westborough Methodist Church, Scarborough, on Saturday March 25 at 7pm.

The first half features a mixed programme of choir and orchestra numbers, from folk songs and the Everly Brothers to The Beatles and a world premiere On The Fields Of Troy specially commissioned from Bill Scott by Animated Objects Theatre for its community theatre extravaganza The Odyssey.

After the interval, the choir and orchestra are joined by seven Sandside Players in Only When I Chuckle, a new musical revue paying tribute to the great radio shows that kept up British morale during World War Two.

Conceived by Bill Scott and Tim Tubbs – who plays Northern comic front-man Ronnie Rochdale – think Tommy Handley or George Formby - Only When I Chuckle spoofs popular wartime radio shows like Bandwagon and ITMA, with songs of the period – be ready to join in – and two specially written new songs.

Look out for daft jokes in Chris Gray’s new script and songs arranged by Bill Scott, including… Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Hey Little Hen, It’s a Lovely Day Tomorrow, the Washing On The Siegfried Line and There’ll Always Be An England.

Sandside Players cast: Chris Gray, Lesley Machen, Hilary Watts, Tim Tubbs, Louise Stanway, Anita Hill and Jan Burtenshaw.

