Garbage: Everything you need to know about tonight's Bridlington Spa show

Garbage is coming to Bridlington Spa tonight (July 15).

Known for hit tracks such as Stupid Girl and Only Happy When It Rains alternative rock band Garbage consists of Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and drummer Butch Vig. They have been together for over 25 years, selling more than 20 million albums since their debut in 1995.

Their unique sound, songwriting and electric live performances have inspired worldwide attention, chart success and critical acclaim. They are considered one of the most influential bands of their generation.

Their seventh and most recent album NO GODS NO MASTERS was released on BMG Records to some of the best reviews of their career. They are currently at work on what will be their 8th studio album.

Doors open 7pm and this is a standing concert

Bridlington Spa does not offer on-site parking.

There are three pay & display car parks within 10 minutes walking distance of the venue. The nearest being Langdale Wharf. Alternatively, there is on-street parking close to the venue. There are a small number of disabled bays down the slipway north of Bridlington Spa.

They offer both stepped and step-free access to the building; step-free access requires users to return to the top of the inclined slip road, turning left and along South Marine Drive to the main entrance to the south end of the venue.

Certain items may be prohibited from being brought into the venue, such as bottles, cans, food and drink, cameras, recording equipment or any item that may potentially be used as a weapon. If in doubt, please check with the venue prior to attending.

As is required by law, the venue operates a no-smoking policy. The use of e-cigarettes and vaping is also prohibited.

Visit https://www.bridspa.com/event-details/?entry=00-sm24 for more information.