Gareth Malone bring his sing-along tour to Yorkshire

Gareth Malone is bringing his new tour to Leeds

Get your song sheets ready, because the time has come to lift our voices once again as Gareth brings his new tour Sing-Along-A-Gareth-Two to Leeds City Varieties later this year.

Join Gareth, together with his band and singers, for this uplifting and joyous new show which arrives in Leeds on Monday November 6.

Gareth Malone said: “Following the barnstorming, whirlwind success of Sing-Along-A-Gareth in 2022, I‘m back - new and improved with Sing-Along-A-Gareth-Two.

"Featuring a whole new list of classic tunes for you and your friends to sing your hearts out to. I’ll be up and down the nation warming your larynxes in a feel-good evening of fun that will leave you with a song in your heart.“

Playing piano, guitar and bass, Gareth will keep everyone entertained throughout the show as he creates songs on the spot and helps the audience to write their own songs too, discovering some hidden talent along the way. This is a feel-good evening of upbeat fun tracks we all know and love, which everyone can easily sing along to.

The song list will be available to download in advance for those wanting to practice. Whether you are coming with a choir, with friends or solo - all are welcome to join Gareth in this celebration of community and song.

Audiences will get to enjoy a whole evening of new classic songs that Gareth will select to raise the roof of every theatre. Prepare your vocal cords for a night of pure joy that will uplift your spirits and bring everyone together through the power of song.

Gareth is putting together a new set-list for the tour, songs may include:

9 to 5 - Dolly Parton

We Are The Champions - Queen

Losing My Religion - R.E.M.

Superstar - Jamelia

Eye of the Tiger - Survivor

Take On Me - Aha

Proud Mary - Tina Turner

You Got A Friend - Carole King

I Will Wait - Mumford and Sons