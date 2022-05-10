The BRIT Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist – whose new album Gold Rush Kid releases next month – will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday September 23.

After two blockbuster albums – Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara's (2018), both of which reached number one in the UK and sold millions around the world – the acclaimed songwriter returned to the studio to create another stunning album written and produced entirely in London with longstanding collaborator Joel Pott.

George Ezra said: "Getting to perform for you all every night is the best thing in the world, the energy is electric and it's a genuine pleasure. I can't wait to do it all over again this year!"

The new album includes hit singles Anyone For You and Green Green Grass which George Ezra and his band performed on the red carpet to open this year's Bafta TV Awards.

Following the release of Gold Rush Kid, Ezra will play his biggest headline show to date, a special all-day event at London's Finsbury Park before his arena tour begins in September.

He joins the likes of Sam Fender, Christina Aguilera and Lewis Capaldi among this summer's headliners at the 8,000-capacity Scarborough Open Air Theatre – the UK's biggest purpose-built outdoor concert arena.

Peter Taylor, Scarborough OAT venue programmer, said: "We are absolutely delighted to announce George Ezra is bringing his UK Tour here to Scarborough. He is one of the UK's most acclaimed talents and his last arena tour was a complete sell-out.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter will perform the final show of this year's summer season.

"George Ezra will present a brilliant night and it's the perfect way to round off what will be an incredible summer of live music here on the Yorkshire Coast."

The acclaimed singer-songwriter last visited the Yorkshire Coast with a gig at Dalby Forest in June 2018.